How to make comics the Daniel Clowes way

Recently on the Cartoonist Kayfabe YouTube show about comic books, Ed Piskor and Jim Rugg talk about Modern Cartoonist, an essay by Daniel Clowes. It was originally included as a pamphlet in copies of Eightball #18, and also sold individually.

In the essay, we learn the Clowesian way to make a comic. It contains a series of reflections on the medium of comics and dives into its current and future challenges. The essay is split into four parts: "The Current Situation," "So, Why Comics?," "To the Young Cartoonist," and "The Future and Beyond."

Clowes is an excellent storyteller, and the insights in Modern Cartoonist are super valuable to anyone interested in the medium.