Lewdle: a lewd clone of Wordle

You know Wordle and may have even tried the far-easier four letter word knockoff Sweardle, but now you can get naughty with Lewdle! From Mashable:

Lewdle was created by Gary Whitta, a screenwriter who's worked on Rogue One, the Walking Dead games and Star Wars Rebels. Unlike some people who have jumped on the bandwagon, Whitta graciously notes on Twitter that his game is a blatant knockoff, and also inserts a note in your shareable results directing people to go and play the original.

An extra challenge is found in the fact that while you may be able to think of a valid five-letter English word that can be dirty, it might not have made it onto the word list. And because all your guesses have to be on the list, you can't just chuck your go-to clean-Wordle starter in there to unearth some handy vowels — mine, ARISE, could be useful in an especially florid sext (ugh), but that doesn't make it inherently dirty.