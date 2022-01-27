Jonathan, a giant tortoise who was already at least 50 years old when he was gifted to St. Helena by British colonial administrator Sir William Grey-Wilson in 1882, will probably be 190 years old this year. Jonathan is the world's oldest known tortoise. Though age is catching up with him, he still likes to fuck his pals.

"There are 4 giant Indian Ocean tortoises on St Helena, Jonathan, David, Fred and Emma and they live in the Paddock of the Governor's residence – Plantation House," Lucy says.

"In spite of his age, Jonathan still has good libido and is seen frequently to mate with Emma and sometimes Fred – animals are often not particularly gender-sensitive!" Joe tells Guinness World Records.