Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood released a jazzy new jam

The Smile—Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood with Sons of Kemet's Tom Skinner—released their first track, "You Will Never Work in Television Again," earlier this month. Check it out below. But the above brand new single, "The Smoke," is a much funkier, jazzier affair. Dig those horn parts from tuba player Theon Cross, trumpeter Byron Wallen, saxophonists Chelsea Carmichael and Jason Yarde, and Nathaniel Cross on the trombone!



Cornish director/writer Mark Jenkin created the 16mm experimental film for the song.

The Smile is playing three shows on January 29-30 at Magazine London that will also be livestreamed.