San Jose, California becomes first U.S. city to require gun owner insurance

An ordinance requiring gun owners to purchase liability insurance and pay an annual fee passed the San Jose city council Tuesday night by a vote of 8-3. It will go into effect in August. The measure is the first of its kind in the country.

From The Week:

There are 55,000 homes in San Jose that have at least one registered gun, CBS News reports. The liability insurance would cover losses or damages stemming from the accidental use of a gun, including death or injury. The annual fee, which would likely be $25, would go to "harm-reduction" programs for domestic violence, mental health, and suicide prevention services, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said in a statement.

A number of gun rights groups have vowed to sue to block the new law.