This bizarre cough syrup TV commercial was pulled from the air in 1989

This freaky 1989 commercial for Delsym cough syrup was pulled from the air after getting over 200 complaints from frazzled parents. Their children didn't like to see the man in the commercial whose head turns into a grotesque, bug-eyed puppet every time he coughs. I do wonder if the person who made this commercial was trying out the product while they came up with the idea, and took a bit too much.
