This impressive goat doesn't let gravity get in the way of reaching higher ground. When it sees an outdoor wall, it doesn't think twice. It just backs up a few steps, then charges forward, running diagonally up the side of the wall, parkour-style, until it reaches the tippy top. From there it shows off its balancing skills, because why not?
Watch a goat check out a wall, then quickly scale it, parkour-style
