Watch a goat check out a wall, then quickly scale it, parkour-style

Carla Sinclair

This impressive goat doesn't let gravity get in the way of reaching higher ground. When it sees an outdoor wall, it doesn't think twice. It just backs up a few steps, then charges forward, running diagonally up the side of the wall, parkour-style, until it reaches the tippy top. From there it shows off its balancing skills, because why not?