A Georgia school administrator feels an elementary school student's "Gay is OK" artwork is equivalent to flying a swastika

A Georgia elementary school administrator compared a student's rainbow artwork with the saying "Gay is OK" to flying the Nazi flag. The artwork was removed from a classroom wall.

The Hill:

When a teacher questioned the decision, an administrator compared hanging the drawing to hanging the flag of Nazi Germany in the classroom, according to a group of parents who witnessed the interaction, NBC-affiliate WXIA-TV 11 reported this week.

Some parents of students at Oglethorpe Avenue Elementary say the incident is not an isolated one and that school officials have for years exemplified behavior that could be interpreted as sexist or xenophobic.

"There are ongoing complaints about this current administration has been discriminatory against women, being discriminatory against LGBTQ people, being discriminatory against English language learners or emerging bilinguals, emerging multilingual and Spanish speakers," Jemelleh Coes, a parent and professor at the University of Georgia, told WXIA-TV. "So we have seen a pattern of inequity at our school and we have been asking for support at this point for years."

"Nothing has been done and that is part of the problem and that is why we are finally at a place like this. Enough is enough," Coes said.