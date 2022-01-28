A trailer for Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

I love the beauty of Guillermo Del Toro's work. Pinocchio is a fantastic story for him to re-tell. Color me excited!
I can not wait to see his Pleasure Island.
I love the beauty of Guillermo Del Toro's work. Pinocchio is a fantastic story for him to re-tell. Color me excited!
I can not wait to see his Pleasure Island.
Myst, the adventure game that first linked us to the age of CD-ROM, was re-released this week as a modern first-person game for XBox, PC and Mac, complete with contemporary system requirements and the optional VR experience first premiered last fall. Reviewers like it a lot, though they warn that the "amazing" VR must be… READ THE REST
The supergeniuses at The GI (go ahead and carve out about ten minutes to marvel at their homepage, I'll wait — you'll thank me) have posted Shrek Retold, a fan remake of Shrek in which 200 different creators each recreate a scene from the movie, using live action, stop motion, and animation techniques ranging from… READ THE REST
I never saw The Lion King when I was growing up. I was a little on my way out of high school by the time that it popped. But I know a lot of folks adore the film. Despite having never watched it, somehow, I know a reference to it when I see it on… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Tax season begins soon, and like years before, many consumers are gearing up to use their tax returns to buy the latest tech. For example, tech lovers have a reason to… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. You do a lot on that little laptop of yours, from (reluctantly) answering work emails to shopping for a new ride. But with all these digital tasks come many annoying roadblocks,… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you've got a fuzzy feline friend at home, you know how important it is to keep them active and stimulate their curiosity. They can get bored quickly of stationary toys, and… READ THE REST