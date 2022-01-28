Lights at Sea is a zoomable, interactive map of lighthouses, blinking in their true colors and delineating the world's coastlines and rocky islets. (I'm surprised how many there are in Norway—212—compared to the UK—60)
Interactive world map of lighthouses
