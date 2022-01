Ohio Senate candidate Josh Mandel brings nothing new to the GQP funhouse. His recycled platitudes are as brainless and stale as they come: coronavirus is a bio-weapon, America was founded only on Judeo-Christian values, he is pro-God, he is pro-gun, he is pro-Trump. "I believe the 2020 election was stolen from Donald J. Trump."

Yep, the same ol' same ol' big lies, bluster, and complete ignorance of the constitution. A perfect frontrunner for Ohio's 2022 Republican primaries.