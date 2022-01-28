Minnie Mouse in a pants suit is too much for the GQP

After the GQP nuts wasted time whinging about M&Ms, some are now upset about an absolutely lovely Stella McCartney design for Minnie Mouse's new pants suit.

Stella McCartney has designed Minnie Mouse's very first pantsuit, and it's gorgeous 😍 #DisneylandParis30 pic.twitter.com/jKSckBji36 — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) January 25, 2022

Daily Beast:

Owens appeared to barely contain her outrage. "I mean look, this is why people don't take these people seriously," she said. "They're trying to destroy fabrics of our society saying that there's issues, so everybody looks over here. Look at Minnie Mouse. Don't look at inflation, Jesse, look at Minnie Mouse. The world is going forward because you've got her in a pantsuit.