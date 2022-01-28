Professor so angry over Spiegelman book ban, he is offering free online Maus class for Tennessee students

After a Tennessee school board decided to ban Art Spiegelman's Pulitzer prize-winning graphic novel Maus: A Survivor's Tale — a historical account of Holocaust survivors based on Spiegelman's parents — a college professor channeled his anger by creating a free online course for McMinn County's 8th–12th grade students.

The course will "not be public, but open only to McMinn County, TN, students who apply," Professor Scott Denham of Davidson College says on his Maus class website. "I have taught Spiegelman's books many times in my courses on the Holocaust over many years."

Denham, a Harvard graduate who teaches German studies at Davidson in North Carolina, says the course is a work in progress, and students of McMinn County can register here.