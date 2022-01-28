Robert James Ritchie (aka Kid Rock) cancels performances at venues requiring masks

Robert James Ritchie, who cosplays as working-class hero Kid Rock (but grew up in a life of luxury), announced that he will cancel any performances that have Covid-19 protocols in place.

Ritchie issued a statement on his Facebook page, which he wrote in the character of Kid Rock:

"You're going to be getting your money back because I won't be showing up, either. If you think I'm going to sit out there and say don't tell me how to live, "We The People," while people are holding up their fucking vaccine cards and wearing masks, that shit ain't happening. We actually scratched Buffalo, NY off the list because of that and Toronto, Canada and several other cities we were looking at. I don't want to deal with that shit either and I know you don't."

From Mlive: