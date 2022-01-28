With a devious stare, this stealthy cat demonstrates just how to steal a ball from an unsuspecting pooch. Mastering the pinned back ears and calculated ball-under-chin maneuver look like essential steps in getting the job done.
Watch the most calculating cat steal a ball from a dog
