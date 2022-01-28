Woman from eastern Russia gives a tour of a supermarket

Khabarovsk is in east Russia. It's pretty close to northern Japan. In this video, a university student named Natasha takes us on a trip through a supermarket there. It's kind of like a Soviet-era Costco, but with products I've never heard of, like Milkis, a milk-based carbonated drink. Some of the products are based on food created by ethnic Koreans who lived in the Soviet Union. It was also interesting to hear her describe Moscow as the "European part of Russia."