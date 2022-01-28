You haven't lived until you listen to The Musical Jolly Chimp Song

The Musical Jolly Chimp Song features music by Perrey & Kingsley and John Baker and a ferocious little monkey with cymbals.

Musical Jolly Chimp is one of my favorite classic toys. As shown in the video, it can bang its cymbals with vigor, grin, and move its head. What more could you ask for in a toy?

The original cymbal-banging chimp toy was manufactured by the Japanese company Daishin C.K. during the 1950s to 1970s. They bestowed the electro-mechanical simian with the moniker "Musical Jolly Chimp," but there have been many knock-off versions since then, all of which are inferior to the genuine article I presume.

I've always felt that Musical Jolly Chimp is a bit evil, but in a cute way.