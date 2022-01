By way of Maker Update, I learned about this YouTube project to build a 6x normal size digital calipers wall-mounted shop clock.

There are a lot of good building tips here. I especially liked how they finished the MDF material to make it look like brushed steel. The secret sauce was Bondo on the MDF to achieve a smooth finish before spray painting.

The enclosure for the display and the electronics was 3D printed. Instead of measurements, the display shows the time.



