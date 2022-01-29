There is an army of Kewpie Dolls in this Tarako spaghetti commercial

These commercials for Tarako Spaghetti have put me in a Kewpie Doll-induced trance. The first commercial features an entire army of Kewpie dolls that bounce around the room and sing, while children eat their Tarako. In the second commercial, a UFO appears above a beach, and more of the adorable dolls emerge from it. I'm sold on the product, but if the little dolls don't appear when I open the package of spaghetti, I'm going to need a refund.