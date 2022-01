Back in the day when freakshows and other sideshow acts were commonplace, you could head down to Coney Island and watch all sorts of usual and interesting performances.

In this collection of vintage Coney Island footage, you can see some of the sideshows and attractions they put on in 1940 and 1952. There were fire eaters, fortune tellers, sexy dancers, creepy animatronic dolls, and more. This footage comes from various public domain films on archive.org.