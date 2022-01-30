"For The Love Of LA" is a video featuring puppetry and music from the amazing Almighty Opp puppet show

Almighty Opp is one of the most fantastic puppet shows out there. In their video For The Love Of LA, you can see various performances by these hand-made, one-of-a-kind puppets to three original songs. I've seen Almighty Opp live before, and the originality of it all blew me away. The amount of creativity and love put into every part of this puppet show is so awesome. These performances fill my heart with joy.