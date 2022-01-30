Introducing "Karen: The Musical"

This guy made Karen the musical 💀😭 pic.twitter.com/mrTzZ5Oifx — Theo Shantonas (@TheoShantonas) January 29, 2022

You've probably heard of Karen Metal. Say hello to Karen: The Musical, as performed by Mat Eisenstein. Move over Gilbert & Sullivan. And do stay for the satisfying ending. "Oh MY God!"



If you think a :36-second video does not a musical make, check out the other Karen and COVID-related compositions on Mat's YouTube channel. You can start with the "Corn Hoe-Down." In this scene, a maskless Kara Bell berates a Texas school board about them teaching anal sex in middle school. If the parent here looks familiar, surprise, it's maskless Karen from the Nordstrom Rack video above.



Image: Screengrab