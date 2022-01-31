A big archive of chiptunes fits inside this little synth

How many chiptunes can the Retrocade Synth contain? All of them!

[Jack]'s RetroCade synth is connects directly to the Papilio One 500k FPGA. All the classic chiptune ICs can be emulated in this FPGA including the Commodore 64 SID chip, and an Amiga MOD player. Being a follow-up to [Jack]'s previous FPGA YM2149 project, he also threw that chip into the project for good measure. While the RetroCade doesn't ship with every old chiptune IC – there isn't support for NES, Atari, GameBoy, or SN76489-based chiptunes yet – that is something [Jack] will add once the Kickstarter is completed.