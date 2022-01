Australian author, filmmaker, and outdoor adventurer Beau Miles was out for a run with his <del>buddy</del> mate Pete one morning when Pete stepped on a rock and badly rolled his ankle. Pete went home to recover Beau kept on.



"As I continued to run I thought, 'I'm gonna get my crowbar and wheelbarrow, dig that big-arse rock out of the trail and run it to Pete's house'," Beau writes. "So that's what I did."

And he made a film about it too. Watch it above.

(Thanks, UPSO!)