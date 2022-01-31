A sneak peek at the Halo series coming to Paramount+ in March

A new trailer for the upcoming Halo series just dropped. What do you think?



Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, Halo the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure, and a richly imagined vision of the future. In a war for humanity's very survival, our deadliest weapon is our greatest hope. See Master Chief, Cortana, the Covenant, and the other Spartans of Silver Team in this epic trailer for the new Paramount+ original series, Halo. Find the Halo, win the war. Stream the premiere of the new original series on Thursday, Mar. 24, exclusively on Paramount+.

Here's the first look trailer from Dec, in case you missed it.

Image: Screengrab