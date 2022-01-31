The Julietta D, a freighter badly damaged by a collision with another boat and abandoned by its crew, is drifting alarmingly close to the coast of the Netherlands. Sporting a humungous hole in its hull but presently unwilling to sink, this could be the Trouble Boat of the year. Two tugs are reportedly struggling to attach to the Julietta D in the shallow but choppy waters off The Hague.
Abandoned freighter drifts close to Dutch shore
