Abandoned freighter drifts close to Dutch shore

Rob Beschizza

The Julietta D, a freighter badly damaged by a collision with another boat and abandoned by its crew, is drifting alarmingly close to the coast of the Netherlands. Sporting a humungous hole in its hull but presently unwilling to sink, this could be the Trouble Boat of the year. Two tugs are reportedly struggling to attach to the Julietta D in the shallow but choppy waters off The Hague.