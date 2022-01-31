"Hello boys and girls." In 1966, the US Department of the Treasury enlisted Batman to pitch kids on the purchase of US savings stamps and bonds to support the war effort in Vietnam while "learning the lessons of practical citizenship."
Batman wants you to support the war effort
