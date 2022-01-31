Polar bears occupy abandoned Russian weather station

Kolyuchin island looks like a fun place to chill out! From Dmitry Kokh's YouTube channel:

Kokh's website is also a must-see.

I try to capture 'decisive moments' in nature and show wildlife contextually in its environment. I enjoy the process of trying to create memorable and beautiful pictures and I hope that they will inspire people in some way to care about and conserve the natural world.

The approach to my work is borne of my enthusiasm and energy; full immersion, staying innovative, focusing on storytelling.