Read Italian film director Gipi's graphic novel

This fantastic 2020 graphic novel by Italian film director and artist Gipi (aka Gianni Pacinotti) interweaves two (or more?) story lines to tell the tale of an institutionalized writer and his great grandfather's experiences in WWI. I love how the art switches back and forth between delicate line work and full tonal watercolor paintings to change timelines. The each panel is a masterful watercolor on its own and yet the sequence of images flows smoothly. Maybe it's that Gipi is also a film director which informs his storytelling style with the effective use of lighting and pacing. (Now I need to find his films.)