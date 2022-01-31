Thandiwe Newton calls out Sean Penn for being a "jibbering fool"

Sean Penn is a jibbering fool.

IndieWire:

Penn previously said in an interview with The Independent that he is "in the club that believes that men in American culture have become wildly feminized."

Penn continued, "I don't think that being a brute or having insensitivity or disrespect for women is anything to do with masculinity, or ever did. But I don't think that [in order] to be fair to women, we should become them…I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them. There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt."

Newton retweeted Variety's coverage of the interview, commenting, "Dude what are you saying? Like for real? You're a jibbering fool…you used to be sexy but now you're just tragic."