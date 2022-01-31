Two nurses in New York arrested for selling fake vaccine cards that allegedly brought in $1.5 million

Why are Julie DeVuono (left) and Marissa Urraro smiling in this photo? Because they were arrested for selling forged Covid vaccination cards.

From the Suffolk County Police Department:

Two healthcare officials have been arrested for forging COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards and entering the false information into the New York State Immunization Information System ("NYSIIS") to indicate a vaccine was given.

The pair, Julie DeVuono and Marissa Urraro, charged $220 for adults and $85 for children per false entry.

"As nurses, these two individuals should understand the importance of legitimate vaccination cards as we all work together to protect public health," said Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison. "This is another example of great investigative police work by the SCPD, and I commend District Attorney Tierney for his partnership."

DeVuono, 49, and Urraro, 44, were each charged with one count of Forgery 2nd Degree. DeVuono was also charged with an additional count of Offering a False Instrument for Filing 1st Degree.