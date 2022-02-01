DC cop Michael Fanone compares Trump to "America's crazy ex" who will tear us apart

Michael Fanone, the former Washington DC police officer who was attacked and injured by the Capitol rioters, perfectly described Donald Trump as "America's crazy ex."

In a conversation with Anderson Cooper, the CNN host asked Fanone what he thought about Trump's dangerous comments at a Texas rally on Saturday where he encouraged his followers to hold "the biggest protests we've ever had" in places the ex-reality show host is being investigated.

Fanone, who worked as a DC officer for 20 years, warned that Trump's mob has "already proven, like they did on January 6, that they are willing to commit violence on his behalf."

And then for the gallows humor punchline: "There is just no bottom to what it is he's willing to say. He's like America's crazy ex. And he's just decided that if he can't have us, no one can."

Followed by the stark red flag more people should be paying attention to: "He's going to tear apart democracy and our country if he can't get reelected." Of course, if he does get reelected, this statement still applies.