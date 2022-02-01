Exploring the wonders (and challenges) of dry pasta

Our friend Alex Gabriel Ainouz, known on YouTube simply as Alex, is obsessed with food, not only making it, eating it, and teaching others how to make it, but also the art, science, and technologies behind it. His quests to understand the origins and eccentricities of meatballs, ramen noodles, crepes, omelettes, and more have sent him around the world.

In his latest series, Alex wants to know the story behind dry pasta, how it's made, and why it's so difficult to make at home. He has 4 episodes in the series so far and I have found them fascinating.





Image: Screengrab