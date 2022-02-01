Graham Nash and India Arie quit Spotify over Rogan's disinformation

Two more are joining the Neil Young-inspired exodus of musicians-with-a-conscience from Spotify. The streaming service has stuck by its popular font of dangerous disinformation, pledging half-measures and claiming to be staunch defenders of Rogan's creative freedom.

LA Times:

"Likewise, there is a difference between misinformation, in which one is unaware that what is being said is false, versus disinformation, which is knowingly false and intended to mislead and sway public opinion," Nash added. "The opinions publicized by Rogan are so dishonest and unsupported by solid facts that Spotify becomes an enabler in a way that costs people their lives."

On Instagram, Arie announced Monday that she has decided to yank her music and podcast, "SongVersation," from Spotify after "Young opened a door that I MUST walk through."

"I believe in freedom of speech," Arie wrote in a statement. "However, I find Joe Rogan problematic for reasons OTHER than his Covid interviews.