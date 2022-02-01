Kayleigh McEnany turned over texts that show Sean Hannity as her second boss

It would be horrific enough to have Trump as your boss. But then to also take orders from Sean Hannity, acting as manager, would be hell twice over.

Kayleigh McEnany, who was in the White House during the Capitol insurrection, turned over text messages to the Jan. 6 committee after being subpoenaed in November. And among them, texts between her and Sean Hannity, which were made public, show how the Fox "News" host outlined the White House "playbook" for her.

According to ABC, here is the exchange:

Hannity: "1 – no more stolen election talk. 2- Yes, impeachment and the 25th amendment are real and many people will quit."

McEnany: "Love that. Thank you. That is the playbook. I will help reinforce…."

From ABC: