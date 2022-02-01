Modern-day Carrie Nation singlehandedly destroys shelves of liquor

Mark Frauenfelder

This woman threw dozens of bottles of liquor on the floor of a store in the UK. Either she was very upset, or her attitude matches that of prohibitionists since the beginning of time: "I don't like it, therefore no one gets it." It also looks like she fell on the broken glass and cut her hand. Here's hoping she is OK!

