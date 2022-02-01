Oregon seeks to ensure equal access to opportunities in its new Psilocybin industry

As Oregon moves to become the first state with a legal psilocybin services industry, they are also looking to ensure that the new businesses aren't dominated by just one group of folks.

Marijuana Moment:

The bicameral measure from Sen. Lawrence Spence (D) and Rep. Wlnsvey Campos (D) would create a 15-member "Task Force on Psilocybin Health Equity" comprised of lawmakers, regulators involved in psilocybin reform implementation, people with experience with psychedelics treatment, representatives of the indigenous community and more.

The group would be responsible for ensuring "equity and accessibility in Oregon's developing psilocybin services," the bill text says.

At a minimum, the task force would be required to explore barriers that people of color face in starting psilocybin-related businesses, training and retaining "culturally specific psilocybin service facilitators" and access to psychedelic sessions for low-income people and minority communities.