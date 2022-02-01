The New York Times bought Wordle

The New York Times has bought Wordle—the online word game that recently skyrocketed in popularity—for an amount "in the low seven figures," according to its creator Josh Wardle. From Reuters:

…The Times said the game would "initially" remain free for existing and new players.

That wording led some social media users to suggest the media company would soon allow only subscribers access.

"I have never seen Twitter as immediately mad as it is about the NYT Wordle buyout," one user tweeted. "The NYT took one nice and simple thing that a lot of people really liked, a dumb bit of fun in our exhaustingly dark times, and implied that they'll stick it behind a paywall."