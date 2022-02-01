This heated dog bed is perfect for travel, home, or anywhere your hound needs warmth

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Between guarding the home against the dangerous gang of neighborhood squirrels, chasing its own tail, and offering (many times unsolicited) tongue baths to his humans, your pooch is absolutely pooped. And, while sometimes we truly think dogs are just happy to be included, they do enjoy the finer things from time to time. Grab this HEATD Dog Pet Bed Mattress — which comes with a removable heating pad, rechargeable battery, and cooling pad slots — and thank Fido for his service as a very good boy.

Your dog deserves the best, so you need to buy the best. Not just a comfy place for Spot to rest his head at night, this bed also warms him up from his ears to his tail. The thermostatic control and timer allow you to set the bed to your pup's preferred temp without burning its fur off, and the cooling options give it the opposite sensation for the warmer months.

Need to clean the bed? The fuse technology allows removal of the pad for a good scrub without an electrical shock. Speaking of safety, this waterproof bed is also wireless, so it's okay if man's best friend gets a little rowdy with the chew toys, you never have to worry about him chewing on a wire.

The best part? This is a product both you and your big ball of furry energy can enjoy. The bed includes a dual-port 12V 10,000mAh USB power bank for your phone to get a good refresher while your dog does the same. While we can't ensure that Fluffy will stop barking at the mailman anytime soon (they may or may not be frenemies), we can guarantee this bed will give him a place to relax after he's done protecting the family from parcels.

Get the HEATD Dog Pet Bed Mattress with Removable Heating Pad, Rechargeable Battery And Cooling Pad Slots for $129 (Reg. $199).

Prices subject to change.