Watch: Dog brings bowl to the table, then shares food with its human friend

Unlike my untrainable, stealthy cat who steals food from my plate if I look away for even a nanosecond, here's a kindly doggo that not only brings its own bowl to the table, but then shares its food by putting half onto its best friend's plate. From the staged expression on the person's face as the dog calculates how much to give her, this is a routine they've done many times before.

This is why we all should have a dog.🐶🍛❤️ pic.twitter.com/mGQXQcdWbO — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) January 31, 2022