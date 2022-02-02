Anti-vax Washington trooper died of Covid after telling Gov. Jay Inslee to "kiss my ass" over mandate

Last October, a Washington State Patrol trooper who opposed the state's vaccine mandate told Governor Jay Inslee to "kiss my ass." He then quit his job, caught Covid, and died.

"This is my final sign-off," Robert LaMay said into his radio, sitting in his patrol car. "After 22 years of serving the citizens of the state of Washington, I am being asked to leave because I am dirty. … this is the last time you'll hear me in a state patrol car, and Jay Inslee can kiss my ass."

Over the summer LaMay said he had never received a vaccine as an adult, according to MSN, and that "vaccines go against his religious beliefs." His death was announced on Friday at only 50 years old.