Beatboxer creates killer trip hop groove with just his mouth and digital looping

David Pescovitz

We've posted for years about the beatbox maestro Tom Thum. (Check out this incredible vocal scratching demo from 2015!) In his latest video below, Thum uses digital looping to build up a killer trip hop groove from the unusual musical instruments hidden in his throat.

@tomthummer

Trying to get better at the technique at the end. #looping #beatbox #worldmusic

♬ original sound – Tom Thum