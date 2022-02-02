We've posted for years about the beatbox maestro Tom Thum. (Check out this incredible vocal scratching demo from 2015!) In his latest video below, Thum uses digital looping to build up a killer trip hop groove from the unusual musical instruments hidden in his throat.
Beatboxer creates killer trip hop groove with just his mouth and digital looping
