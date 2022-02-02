"We Gave NEW Dune OLD Dune VFX," declares the title to this video, perfectly executed by Corridor Crew. You get exactly what you're promised: the subtle shield effect from Denis Villeneuve's 2021 Dune replaced by the cheesy (but also weirder) cardboard-box shield effect from David Lynch's 1984 Dune. I'm just glad to see these critical problems solved nice and quickly, but the implementation and creative tech is explained in depth.
Dune (2021) with Dune (1984)'s shield SFX
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- dune
- sfx
Someone finally mashed up Dune and the Spice Girls and it's great
It is as the Bene Tleilax prophecy foretold. READ THE REST
Walmart offers limited edition Dune pain box
Not to be outdone by the bizarre and inappropriate kids' toys that were made to accompany David Lynch's Dune, Walmart is selling an exclusive box set of Denis Villeneuve's Dune that comes in a "limited edition pain box." ＰＵＴ ＹＯＵＲ ＨＡＮＤ ＩＮ ＴＨＥ ＢＯＸ． READ THE REST
Show your love of Dunkin Donuts and Dune at the same time with this perfect t-shirt
As a Bostonian and a Dune fan, I had no choice but to change my Twitter handle to "Dunkin Idahonuts" to celebrate the release of the new Villeneuve adaptation, and my regular source of slightly-overburnt year-round iced coffee. It seems I wasn't the only one to make this connection though, as Retro Logo is now… READ THE REST
This heated dog bed is perfect for travel, home, or anywhere your hound needs warmth
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Between guarding the home against the dangerous gang of neighborhood squirrels, chasing its own tail, and offering (many times unsolicited) tongue baths to his humans, your pooch is absolutely pooped. And, while… READ THE REST
Capture true emotion through stock photography for only $29
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Social media has changed the game in how we communicate both personally and professionally, creating a space where words are the side character and photos are the main character of how we portray ourselves to… READ THE REST
Save 85% on a Lifetime License to Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Tax season begins soon, and like years before, many consumers are gearing up to use their tax returns to buy the latest tech. For example, tech lovers have a reason to… READ THE REST