Dune (2021) with Dune (1984)'s shield SFX

Rob Beschizza

"We Gave NEW Dune OLD Dune VFX," declares the title to this video, perfectly executed by Corridor Crew. You get exactly what you're promised: the subtle shield effect from Denis Villeneuve's 2021 Dune replaced by the cheesy (but also weirder) cardboard-box shield effect from David Lynch's 1984 Dune. I'm just glad to see these critical problems solved nice and quickly, but the implementation and creative tech is explained in depth.