Forget sticking your nose out of your mask – now you can stick your mouth out instead with the "kosk"

It's common to see someone "wearing" a mask with their snout sticking out. And then there's the ol' chin warmer — the mask pulled under the mouth. And now you can add a third way to wear your mask wrong, with a cute little nose accessory called the "kosk."

Made by South Korean company Atman, the "kosk" combines the Korean word "ko" (which means "nose") with the word "mask," and is marketed as a mask to wear while eating. Like a reversible jacket or convertible car, the kosk can take on two different looks: a full nose-and-mouth mask when fully spread out, or a thin nose strap with just a quick fold and tuck.

From The Washington Post:

The reveal of the new kosk drew curiosity and criticism online. Some users mocked the company, noting that an uncovered mouth can still spread the coronavirus and that it is essentially the inverse of the original use of the term kosk, which only covers the mouth and not the nose. Others welcomed the new product, saying it would make them feel more comfortable when they attend mandatory work dinners or in other social settings. One reviewer said they felt more comfortable eating their meal at their office while their nose was covered, and another reviewer said they plan to buy the item in bulk and use it frequently when they go to coffee shops and restaurants.

Your very own kosk can be found at this website, where a box of ten goes for about $8.