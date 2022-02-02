Mark Dery to work with Devo's Mark Mothersbaugh on memoir

Cultural critic, author, and Boing Boing contributor Mark Dery took to social media to announce an exciting collaboration with Mark Mothersbaugh:



YEAH, YEAH, YEAH, YEAH, YEAH, YEAH, YEAH, YEAH-YEAH-YEAH-YEAH! I have an Uncontrollable Urge to announce that I'll be working with visual artist, film composer, and #Devo frontman @mmothersbaugh on his utterly unconventional memoir. @peterajoseph at @Hanover_Square will publish Mark's unbelievable life story, illustrated with his mind-melting art. Prepare to devolve, spuds!

From Publishers Marketplace:

"Visionary pop icon, cofounder of Devo, and leading film composer (Wes Anderson's films, "The Lego Movie," "Thor") Mark Mothersbaugh's UNCONTROLLABLE URGE: THE SECRET LIFE OF MARK MOTHERSBAUGH, cowritten with Edward Gorey biographer and arts journalist Mark Dery, a memoir that blurs secret life with shared history and incorporates Mothersbaugh's comic-grotesque postcard art to trawl the depths of the author's psyche in search of de-evolutionary wisdom: humorous observations on Devo's history, critiques of American society, insights into the creative process and the artistic mind, and his punk-Surrealist philosophy, to Peter Joseph at Hanover Square Press, by Andrew Stuart at The Stuart Agency (world English)."

We here at Boing Boing can't wait to see the results of this perfect and impressive pairing.



Image: Screengrab

