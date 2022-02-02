Mary Trump ditches her Spotify podcast to protest Joe Rogan's presence on the platform

Mary Trump, the niece of an elderly authoritarian residing in Florida who shares her last name, announced that she'll no longer allow Spotify to stream her podcast.

"I know it's not a big deal but hope it will be part of a growing avalanche," she wrote. "Thank you to #NeilYoung, @jonimitchell, and @nilslofgren for your courage in leading the way."

Trump joins a growing number of musicians and podcasters who've left Spotify because they don't think the streaming service is doing enough to combat the spread of Covid-19 misinformation on Joe Rogan's podcast.