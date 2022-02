Crimson fans have been anxiously awaiting this documentary, In The Court of the Crimson King, from Toby Amies (The Man Whose Mind Exploded). The film will premier at Austin's SXSW in March.

From the trailer, it looks like they won't be shying away from displaying Fripp's arrogance and the many conflicted relationships that have plagued the band's history.

Image: Screengrab