The beauty of the Peanuts soundtrack

Peter Robbins, the original voice of Charlie Brown, passed away last week, which may prompt you to go back and watch some classic Peanuts. For some reason, irrespective of the massive cultural shifts between decades, the Peanuts cartoons remained as relevant as ever. One element of the original Peanuts cartoons that aged better than the animation is the music. Hollywood even took a stab at rebooting the Peanuts franchise a few years ago- hoping to retrofit the concept with more fluid animation, but left Guaraldi's soundtrack untouched.

In the video linked above, Matt Draper's YouTube channel gives a succinct yet poignant portrait of the genius behind the Peanuts music. If, in light of the recent tragedy, you're feeling nostalgic for Charlie Brown and friends, give the video a watch.