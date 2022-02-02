U.S. Senator: "directed energy attacks" responsible for so-called Havana Syndrome

The "Havana Syndrome" panic proceeds apace, despite the CIA admitting it is an "unfounded" story that got out of hand. Now U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire is talking on Twitter about "directed energy weapons", bringing the mysterious ailments reported by diplomatic staff squarely into the realm of conspiracy theorists.

"For too long, Americans affected by directed energy attacks have struggled and fought to access the care they need and deserve to get well," Shaheen wrote.

Responses include an exasperated science writer telling her off, a detailed explanation of Tesla's death ray, a discussion of scalar wave brain communication, and Putin memes.