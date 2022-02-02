Watch: The Linda Linda's new video, "Growing Up"

The Linda Lindas, a band consisting of four teenage girls from Los Angeles, is about to release their debut album on Epitaph Records. They just released a new video with a song from the album. Both the song and the album are called "Growing Up."

From Dazed:

The teenage (and pre-teen) rockers The Linda Lindas have shared details of their forthcoming debut album, Growing Up, alongside a new music video for the title track.

In case you missed the band's instant-classic performance of "Racist, Sexist Boy" at Los Angeles Public Library in 2021 – or the subsequent praise from Hayley Williams, Kathleen Hanna, and Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello – The Linda Lindas are an LA-based four-piece ranging in age from 11 to 17, who have already shared a stage with the likes of Bikini Kill and other riot grrrl legends.